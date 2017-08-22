Play

Crawford (ankle) is out of a walking boot, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Crawford still isn't practicing but being out of the boot is certainly a step in the right direction. There is no clear timetable for his return so the 27-year-old's status for Week 1 remains cloudy.

