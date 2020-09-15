site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
D.J. Foster: Back to practice roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
Foster reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad.
Foster was brought up to the active roster for the season opener versus the 49ers, but he stuck to special teams against the divisional foe. The 26-year-old will drop back to the practice squad and fine-tune his craft.
