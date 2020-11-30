Foster reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Foster fielded 13 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 20-17 loss to New England, but he again went without involvement on the offensive side. The 27-year-old has been deployed on offense only once in a game all season, generating nine scrimmage yards on two touches Week 9 against Miami. Given that he's been called up to the active roster for four consecutive games, he could very well be back in the mix Week 13 for a matchup against the Rams.