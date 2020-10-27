site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
D.J. White: Managing injury
RotoWire Staff
White was placed on the Raiders' practice squad injured list Tuesday.
The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action this season, so he apparently picked up the unspecified injury during practice. It's unclear how long White is expected to be sidelined.
