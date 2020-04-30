D.J. White: Let go by Dallas
The Cowboys waived White on Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
White only appeared in one game with the Falcons last season, in which he played 11 snaps on special teams, and he ultimately wasn't able to maintain a grip on a spot with Dallas' offseason roster. The 26-year-old now figures to look for another shot as a reserve option elsewhere in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.