Redskins' D.J. White: Inks deal with Redskins
White signed with the Redskins on Friday.
White will need to make an impression at camp if he hopes to have a shot at landing on the Redskins' final roster. He suited up for 11 games with the Chiefs as a rookie, accumulating 11 tackles (10 solo) and one pick in the process, but did not have much luck finding any opportunities in 2018.
