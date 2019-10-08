Falcons' D.J. White: Signs with Atlanta
White signed a contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
White spent the preseason with the Redskins and landed on the Eagles' practice squad after being let go at September's roster deadline. The 26-year-old figures to fill a depth role in the secondary for Atlanta.
