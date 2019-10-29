D.J. White: Parts ways with Falcons
White was waived by Atlanta on Monday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old defensive back's stint in Atlanta was brief, as he has been let go by the team just three weeks after originally signing on. White was not active for any game as a member of the Falcons, but he now is afforded the opportunity to catch on as a reserve option or practice squad player with another organization.
