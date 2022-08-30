Thompson was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thompson was unsurprisingly unable to make it through the Seahawks final roster cuts. He will presumably be a candidate to land on the team's practice squad assuming he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Scores in preseason loss•
-
Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Totals 17 yards Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Signing with Seattle•
-
Darwin Thompson: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Elevated by Kansas City•