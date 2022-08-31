site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Darwin Thompson: Returns to Seattle
RotoWire Staff
The Seahawks signed Thompson to their practice squad Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Thompson was solid during limited preseason action but didn't make the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster. However, he'll get a chance to work his way back to NFL game action via the practice squad.
