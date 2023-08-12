Thompson signed with the Raiders on Saturday.

Thompson was let go by Seattle ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft and has been a free agent since. However, the 2019 sixth-round pick becomes the second running back signed by the Raiders this week, as they continue to deal with the absence of Josh Jacobs, who hasn't reported to training camp amid a contract dispute with Las Vegas. Thompson totaled 64 rushing attempts for 225 yards and two scores across his first two NFL seasons (2019 and 2020) with Kansas City but hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since.