Detrez Newsome: Let go off practice squad
Newsome (undisclosed) was released off the Chargers' practice squad injured list with an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Newsome landed on the practice squad injured list Tuesday and didn't have to wait long before making his way to free agency. The 25-year-old is free to sign elsewhere once healthy.
