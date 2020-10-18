Van Ginkel left Sunday's game against the Jets while being evaluated for a concussion, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
This is tough news for the Dolphins, as they're already without Kyle Van Noy (groin) on Sunday. Van Ginkel will enter concussion protocol, and he'll need to be cleared by independent league doctors. As long as the Wisconsin product is out, Shaq Lawson and Sam Eguavoen will handle outside linebacker duties.
