Dolphins' Damien Williams: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks
Williams is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks due to a dislocated shoulder, Ian Rapoport reports.
Williams had his shoulder pop out on a third-quarter hit Sunday at New England and was carted from the field after receiving medical attention. An MRI on Monday will determine the extent of the injury, which will in turn help the Dolphins formulate a prognosis. During Williams' absence, Kenyan Drake becomes the unquestioned lead back in Miami.
