Williams rushed 10 times for 78 yards and brought in his only target for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Williams outpaced backfield mate Kenyan Drake in rushing touches, but his final line was a bit deceptive. The 25-year-old racked up 69 of his 78 rushing yards on a single first-quarter scamper, but otherwise averaged just a yard per tote on his other nine carries. The distribution of the ground game work is likely to continue to fluctuate on a week-to-week basis, making it somewhat hard to trust Williams and Drake regardless of format.