Dolphins' David Fales: Re-ups with Miami
Fales signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins allowed Fales, who was a restricted free agent, to test the open market this week, but it appears the quarterback was unable to find an attractive offer elsewhere. With Jay Cutler's days in Miami over, Fales will move forward as the No. 2 signal caller behind Ryan Tannehill -- though it's possible the team adds to its quarterback room in the upcoming draft.
