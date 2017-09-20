Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to start week
Parker (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Parker seemingly picked up a minor ailment during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers, though he still caught four of nine targets for 85 yards. His ability to practice in any capacity suggests he'll likely be ready for Sunday's matchup with an immensely burnable Jets secondary.
