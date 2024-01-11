Achane (toe/ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As anticipated, Achane will be able to play through his pair of injuries Saturday after he concluded prep for the postseason opener with a full practice Thursday. Achane shined as the Dolphins' lead back over the final two weeks of the regular season, but it's unclear if he'll remain the No. 1 option in Kansas City. Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) was sidelined for Weeks 17 and 18 and is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but he may be in a better spot on the health front after he was listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday. Even if Mostert is active for the wild-card round, Achane should at least have a path to 10-to-15 touches in a change-of-pace role.