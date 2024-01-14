Achane rushed six times for nine yards and secured three of six targets for 21 yards in the Dolphins' 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Achane flashed with a multitude of explosive plays throughout his rookie season, one he finished with 800 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns (eight rushing, three receiving) across 11 games. The 2023 third-round pick put together four 100-yard efforts as well and averaged a whopping 7.8 yards per carry, and come his second training camp this summer, Achane figures to be a prime contender for an appreciably larger role despite the expected return of veteran Raheem Mostert.