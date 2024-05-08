Achane and Raheem Mostert gained some competition for snaps via the additon of rookie Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, David Furones of SI.com reports.

Achane is coming off a rookie campaign in which he rushed for 800 yards and eight scores (7.8 YPC) in just 11 games, while Mostert racked up 1,012 yards and an outstanding 18 touchdowns, so both should still enter the 2024 season as Miami's clear top backfield options. It's worth noting, though, that Wright also brings blazing speed (4.38-second 40) to the table, and neither Achane or Mostert boast the size to hold up to extreme workloads. While both Achane and Mostert demand double-digit touches, it's possible that the addition of Wright could represent a cap to their respective fantasy ceilings, especially if the rookie impresses enough to eventually force his way into a three-headed backfield split.