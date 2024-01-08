Achane rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Buffalo.

Regular starter Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) missed his second game in as many weeks due to multiple lower-body injuries, which opened the door for Achane to continue operating as Miami's lead back while also scoring the team's lone rushing touchdown Sunday. The explosive rookie unfathomably neared 1,000 combined yards from scrimmage (936) while scoring 10 total touchdowns despite spending a good portion of his 10 active games operating in a change-of pace role behind Mostert. Achane was already an exciting prospect in fantasy, but he could really put his name out there with a couple of big runs on the national stage against the Chiefs when the playoffs begin Saturday.