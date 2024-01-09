Achane (toe/ribs) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Both Achane and Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) were gauged as limited participants to kick off the week of prep ahead of Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs, but the latter's health seems to be the bigger question mark than the former's. Mostert sat out both of the Dolphins' final two games of the regular season while managing just one limited practice apiece leading up to those contests, enabling Achane to see two of his larger workloads of the season. Achane didn't sacrifice much efficiency with the added touches, as he carried 24 times for 163 yards (6.8 average) and a touchdown to go with five catches for 35 yards and another score in losses to the Ravens and Bills. The Dolphins have optimism that Mostert will be cleared to play Saturday in Kansas City, but Achane may have earned himself a larger share of the backfield pie based on how he finished out the regular season.