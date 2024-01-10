Achane (toe/ribs) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The same goes for Raheem Mostert, whose status is actually in question following his absences for Weeks 17 and 18 due to ankle and knee injuries. Achane took 29 touches for 198 yards and two TDs the past two weeks, and he should be ready for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs, be it as Miami's lead back or coming off the bench behind Mostert. The Dolphins should hold a more strenuous practice Thursday, after not practicing Tuesday and having a walk-through Wednesday.