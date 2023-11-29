Smythe (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Smythe now has two more chances to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. However, with a 18/178/0 receiving line through 10 games this season, the Dolphins' starting TE's fantasy impact has been modest in 2023.
