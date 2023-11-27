Smythe secured one of three targets for 10 yards during Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.
Smythe has logged three consecutive games with three targets in each, but he's totaled just 55 receiving yards in that span. The starting tight end remains effectively off the fantasy radar except in deeper formats. The Dolphins will take on the Commanders on the road Week 13.
