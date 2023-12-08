Smythe (ankle) did not participate at the Dolphins' practice Thursday.
Smythe was unavailable for the team's first practice session of the week due to an ankle injury, which he seemingly picked up last week versus the Commanders. The tight end will have two more opportunities to return to the field prior to Monday's matchup with the Titans.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Not targeted in blowout win•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Ready for Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Makes one catch in divisional win•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Suits up Friday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Questionable for Friday's game•