Smythe (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smythe should be fine to handle his usual role, which typically entails a lot of playing time but not many targets. He's been targeted on just 25 of 234 routes this season, with 10.7 percent being the second-lowest figure among TEs with 200-plus routes and fifth lowest among those with 100-plus. Teammate Tyreek Hill, meanwhile, has drawn targets on a league-high 37.7 percent of routes -- 6.2 percentage points ahead of any other wide receiver (Keenan Allen - 31.5 percent).