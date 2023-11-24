Smythe (ankle) is listed as active for Friday's game against the Jets.
Smythe -- who was inactive in Week 11 -- approached the game listed as questionable, but he'll be available Friday along with fellow TEs Julian Hill and Tyler Kroft. In nine games to date, Smythe has caught 17 of his 22 targets for 168 yards, numbers that restrict his fantasy lineup utility to deeper formats.
