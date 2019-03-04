Gore (foot) intends to continue his football career even if the Dolphins don't re-sign him, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Most players wouldn't have any interest in a rebuilding project during their age-36 season, but Gore is a South Florida native who attended the University of Miami. He shouldn't have too much trouble drumming up interest on the open market, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he averaged 4.6 yards on 156 carries. Gore missed the final two games of the season with a foot injury, and while his current health status isn't quite clear, the Dolphins didn't expect him to require surgery. He'll likely need to accept a reduced role if he re-signs with his hometown team and its new coaching staff.