Gore rushed 11 times for 41 yards and brought in two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The veteran back somewhat surprisingly paced the Dolphins in rushes while Kenyan Drake saw only three carries. Gore also scored the Dolphins' only touchdown of the afternoon, which also marked his first trip to the end zone of the season. It's difficult to determine what the division of labor will be in the Miami backfield on a week-to-week basis, but Gore has now seen between nine and 11 carries in three of the first four games. He'll face off with the Bears in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.