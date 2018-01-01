Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Ejected after fourth-quarter touchdown

Landry brought in nine of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Bills.

The fourth-year pro seemed well on his way to his first 100-yard effort of the season before letting his emotions get the best of him following his one-yard touchdown reception with 6:16 remaining. Landry went right after Bills safety Jordan Poyer following his score, setting off a wild, multi-player melee that also saw Landry's teammate Kenyan Drake get the hook. The sure-handed wideout finished the season with at least five receptions in every game, and between eight and 10 in four of the final six contests. Now a restricted free agent, Landry is on record as saying he'd like to remain with the club, a matter that will be settled definitively one way or the other over the next few months.