Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Progress in contract talks
Landry relayed via the Pro Bowl that he and the Dolphins are "making progress" toward a new deal, ESPN.com reports.
The wideout is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but he'd like to return to the Dolphins. Landry's tone Thursday with regard to the negotiations was somewhat encouraging, given that he had previously voiced frustration with how things were moving on that front. The 25-year-old wideout was PRR gold this past season, leading the NFL with 112 catches, en route to logging 987 receiving yards and nine TDs in 16 games.
