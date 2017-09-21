Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Misses practice, but still expected to play Sunday
Though Ajayi (knee) did not practice Thursday, he's expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Back-to-back missed practice sessions aside, it looks as though Ajayi should be a go in Week 3, despite getting "banged up a little bit" in the Dolphins' season opener. A return to practice, in any capacity, Friday would of course support that notion, but for now we'll operate under the assumption that the Dolphins are simply erring on the side of caution with their top running back in terms of managing his practice reps this week.
