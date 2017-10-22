Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Exits game with chest injury
Cutler was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a chest injury and is questionable to return.
Prior to his exit from the game, Cutler had completed 12 of 16 passes for 138 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Matt Moore entered the game at quarterback and will run the offense the rest of the day if Cutler is unable to return.
