Jay Cutler: Expected to retire
Cutler is expected to retire from the NFL this offseason, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The Dolphins lured Cutler out of retirement last season after Ryan Tannehill (knee) went down with a torn ACL. Playing on a one-year, $10 million contract, Cutler struggled to elevate Miami's offense and ultimately finished the 2018 season with 2,666 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games. The 34-year-old quarterback wasn't expected to continue his playing career, so his retirement is more of a formality than anything else.
