Cutler wouldn't speculate about his future beyond the 2017 season Friday, James Walker of ESPN.com reports. "I haven't thought about it," Cutler said. "You know, I'm focused on [Kansas City]. That stuff will be a concern of mine when the season is over."

In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's season-ending ACL tear early in training camp, the Dolphins brought in Cutler, one of the most maddening signal callers of the current decade. While Cutler has flashed at times, he mostly has disappointed, completing 63 percent of his throws, averaging 197.8 passing yards per game, and posting 18 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions across 12 outings. As he intimated in his comments, he has his sights on the Chiefs, who picked off Derek Carr and Philip Rivers a combined five times the past two games. Once Week 17 passes by, Miami will have a decision to make between Cutler and Matt Moore, both of whom have expiring contracts. Cutler could make the call an easy one if he retires for the second time in as many years.