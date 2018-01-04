Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that he didn't expect Cutler to return to the team in 2018, the Associated Press reports.

Gase was able to lure Cutler from the Fox broadcast booth in September to serve as the Dolphins' starter in 2017, but with franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee) on the mend and expected back for the start of next season, the 34-year-old signal caller's marriage with Miami was never bound to be a long-term one. Cutler is set to become a free agent this offseason and has stated that he would entertain keeping his playing career going elsewhere if he's given the opportunity to start, but it's unclear if other teams would be interested in bringing him aboard in that capacity. With a 19:14 TD:INT ratio, 62 percent completion rate and 80.8 passer rating across his 14 starts this past season, Cutler was a below-average starter league-wide.