Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waddle may have suffered a high-ankle injury during Sunday's 22-20 win against the Cowboys, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle first departed in Week 16 due to an eye injury, but after he was cleared to return, he eventually exited again due to what was called a shin issue at the time. After further testing, the Dolphins are honing in on the nature of the concern, and if he's diagnosed with the injury mentioned by McDaniel on Monday, Waddle could be in line for an absence of some kind. Wednesday's practice report will reveal how much work, if any, Waddle was able to handle as the team begins prep for Sunday's showdown at Baltimore.