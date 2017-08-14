Play

Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Experiencing back tightness

Thomas is currently dealing with back tightness, Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald reports.

Thomas missed Monday's practice session due to the discomfort, but fortunately it doesn't sound like something that'll keep him out long. His status still appears to be in question for Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, though, as the Dolphins only figure to play Thomas if he's fully recovered.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories