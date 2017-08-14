Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Experiencing back tightness
Thomas is currently dealing with back tightness, Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald reports.
Thomas missed Monday's practice session due to the discomfort, but fortunately it doesn't sound like something that'll keep him out long. His status still appears to be in question for Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, though, as the Dolphins only figure to play Thomas if he's fully recovered.
More News
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Misses practice with back issue•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Still working out kinks•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Big season expected•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Red-zone threat•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Accepts smaller contract with new team•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Says injuries have all healed•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...