Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Not expected back with Miami
Thomas (foot) is expected to be cut by Miami in a move to clear up salary cap space, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Thomas only had 41 receptions for 388 yards and three scores before being placed on injured reserve due to the foot injury. If the Dolphins were to part ways with Thomas they would save $6.6 million against the salary cap. The Dolphins would be forced to acquire a TE if they were to make this move either via the draft or free agency.
