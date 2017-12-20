Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Lands on IR
The Dolphins placed Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday with a foot injury.
With Thomas set to sit out Miami's last two games of the season, Anthony Fasano and MarQueis Gray are in line to head the team's tight end corps. Though Thomas is under contract with the Dolphins for the 2018 season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald believes that the tight end has played his last game with the team. The 29-year-old, who finishes the 2017 campaign with 41 catches for 388 yards and three scores in 14 games, hasn't been a top-shelf fantasy option since his last two seasons with Denver in 2013 and 2014, when he logged back-to-back 12-touchdown efforts.
