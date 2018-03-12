The Dolphins are expected to release Thomas (foot) on Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Thomas has disappointed mightily since leaving Denver, despite seeing similar volume in stays with the Jaguars and Dolphins. In those three seasons, he averaged 9.6 YPC, versus 11.8 YPC during two years at the peak of his powers with the Broncos. On a similar note, his touchdown percentage dipped from 22.2 percent (24 TDs on 108 catches) to 10.2 percent (12 on 117) in those respective stretches. Wherever he lands as a free agent, the 29-year-old shouldn't have a problem earning a far amount of snaps. That said, Thomas' time as a top-tier tight end are in the distant past.