Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Release incoming
The Dolphins are expected to release Thomas (foot) on Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Thomas has disappointed mightily since leaving Denver, despite seeing similar volume in stays with the Jaguars and Dolphins. In those three seasons, he averaged 9.6 YPC, versus 11.8 YPC during two years at the peak of his powers with the Broncos. On a similar note, his touchdown percentage dipped from 22.2 percent (24 TDs on 108 catches) to 10.2 percent (12 on 117) in those respective stretches. Wherever he lands as a free agent, the 29-year-old shouldn't have a problem earning a far amount of snaps. That said, Thomas' time as a top-tier tight end are in the distant past.
More News
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Not expected back with Miami•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Lands on IR•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Limited to 11 yards•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores again in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Solid receiving day in defeat•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Additional targets likely moving forward•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.