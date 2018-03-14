Thomas (foot) was officially released by the Dophins on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As expected, the Dolphins cut Thomas at the beginning of the new league year after he caught 41 of 63 targets for 388 yards and three scores in 14 games in 2017. He only has one season with 500 or more receiving yards on his resume, and he hasn't found any real success since parting ways with the Broncos after the 2014 campaign. Set to turn 30 years old later this offseason, Thomas may struggle to find a starting job on the open market. It's unclear if the foot injury he suffered in December is still a concern.