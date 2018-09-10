Alonso recorded six tackles and an interception during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Titans.

Alonso was the only Dolphins linebacker to log 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. His interception came off a failed screen attempt to Titans running back Dion Lewis and represents the linebacker's first pick since 2016. The owner of three 100-tackle campaigns in four professional seasons, Alonso is a decent IDP option in most formats and that shouldn't change as long as he commands such extensive playing time.