Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Productive in season opener
Alonso recorded six tackles and an interception during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Titans.
Alonso was the only Dolphins linebacker to log 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. His interception came off a failed screen attempt to Titans running back Dion Lewis and represents the linebacker's first pick since 2016. The owner of three 100-tackle campaigns in four professional seasons, Alonso is a decent IDP option in most formats and that shouldn't change as long as he commands such extensive playing time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...