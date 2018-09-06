Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Achilles injury behind IR placement
Gray was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Dolphins had listed Gray as a limited participant in the session due to a foot injury, but Rapoport's clarification of the setback provides a better explanation for why the team elected to remove the 28-year-old from the 53-man roster. While the Dolphins haven't offered a projected timeline for Gray's recovery, injuries of this nature are almost always of the season-ending variety, so it's not expected that the team will reserve one of its two designated-to-return spots for him. With Gray out of commission, rookie Mike Gesicki could be thrown into the fire as the Dolphins' top pass-catching tight end in Sunday's season opener against the Titans.
More News
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Logs eight offensive snaps Saturday•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Nearing concussion protocol exit•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Sidelined by concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...