Gray is signing with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gray will compete for a depth role in a crowded tight end room that also includes Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley (foot) behind clear-cut starter George Kittle (hamstring). The 30-year-old Gray hasn't played in the NFL since suffering an Achilles injury prior to the 2018 season.
