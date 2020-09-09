Gray was released by the 49ers on Saturday.
Gray failed to carve out a role in a deep tight end room, even though San Francisco opted to retain four players at the position.
More News
-
49ers' MarQueis Gray: Signs with 49ers•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Non-contact injury ends season•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Achilles injury behind IR placement•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Logs eight offensive snaps Saturday•