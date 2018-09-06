Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Non-contact injury ends season
The Achilles' issue that landed Gray on IR was the result of a non-contact injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Adam Gase confirmed Thursday that Gray is out for the year, which sets the stage for rookie Mike Gesicki to carve out a significant role as a pass-catcher in the Miami offense, while A.J. Derby should factor in on that front as well.
