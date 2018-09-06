The Dolphins placed Gray (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.

Though Gray was a limited participant in the Dolphins' first official practice of the regular season Wednesday, there was little indication that the injury was concerning enough to keep him sidelined for Week 1, much less result in a placement on IR. In any event, Gray's setback will leave the Dolphins without their projected season-opening starter at tight end, paving the way for rookie Mike Gesicki to see extended reps in his NFL debut. The Dolphins signed veteran Gavin Escobar in a corresponding move to boost their numbers at the position.

