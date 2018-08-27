Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Logs eight offensive snaps Saturday
Gray (concussion) played eight snaps on offense and seven snaps on special teams during Saturday's 10-27 preseason loss against the Ravens.
Gray has yet to record a single reception this preseason. The 28-year-old projects to enter the season a backup to Mike Gesicki, and is a longshot for fantasy relevance with only 27 catches in 61 career games.
